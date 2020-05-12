Assault Suspect Found Dead in Bucks County Home After Setting Off Fireworks, Police Say

A man wanted for assault was found dead inside a Bucks County home after barricading himself inside and setting off fireworks, police said.

Police first responded to the 600 block of Broad Street in Hilltown Township around 11 a.m. for a report of a man involved in an assault. Police said the unidentified man also tried to break into or damage the Crossroads Tavern on 2004 Hilltown Pike.

When police arrived, the man barricaded himself inside his home on Hilltown Pike and Route 152. The man set off fireworks which started a fire inside the home, police said.

Responding firefighters battled the flames while a SWAT team surrounded the home. Residents were warned to avoid the area.

After the fire was placed under control, the suspect was found dead inside the home. Investigators have not yet determined a cause of death. The suspect was also involved in a previous barricade situation and had been charged with sexual assault in an unrelated incident, officials said.