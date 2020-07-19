Person Found Dead Following Apartment Fire in Horsham

One person was found dead following an early morning fire in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

The fire started shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on the 100 block of Alison Road on Sunday. Responding firefighters found fire and smoke coming from the second floor and roof of the building. They were able to place the flames under control at 6:30 a.m.

One person was found dead in a second floor apartment. Officials have not yet revealed his or her identity or a cause of death. Seven other people were also displaced by the fire.

Officials continue to investigate the cause.