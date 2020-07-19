HORSHAM

Person Found Dead Following Apartment Fire in Horsham

The fire started shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on the 100 block of Alison Road on Sunday

By David Chang

NBCUniversal, Inc.

One person was found dead following an early morning fire in Horsham, Pennsylvania. 

The fire started shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on the 100 block of Alison Road on Sunday. Responding firefighters found fire and smoke coming from the second floor and roof of the building. They were able to place the flames under control at 6:30 a.m. 

One person was found dead in a second floor apartment. Officials have not yet revealed his or her identity or a cause of death. Seven other people were also displaced by the fire. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Here's Where to Find a Cooling Center as Sweltering Temps Ramp Up

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Philly's Gyms Are Set to Reopen. Are They Really Safe?

Officials continue to investigate the cause. 

This article tagged under:

HORSHAMPennsylvaniaMontgomery Countyapartment fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us