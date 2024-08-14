Philadelphia

Person badly hurt after falling through ventilation duct outside of Philly library, officials say

Medics were able to access the person through a window in the basement to provide emergency care

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

A person is recovering in the hospital after getting seriously hurt when they fell through a ventilation duct in Philadelphia, according to a spokesperson with the fire department. The person fell in the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Officials said the ventilation duct was against the Parkway Central Library building at the corner of 20th and Vine streets.

Medics were able to reach the person through a window in the basement of the building to give them emergency care, officials said.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital by medics where they are listed in unstable condition, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

