Officials are working to determine what caused a fire in the Poplar section of North Philadelphia that left a person in, what they said was, "extremely critical" condition late Saturday night.

According to fire officials, the incident began at about 11:55 p.m. on Saturday night, when crews were called to a fire along the 900 block of Reno Place in the Poplar section of North Philadelphia.

Here, officials said, they tackled a house fire that left at least one person injured.

Crews were able to get the fire under control by about 12:13 a.m. and the injured individual was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

As of about 8 a.m., officials have not yet confirmed further details of the incident.

However, they said, an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.