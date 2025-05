A passenger was killed when an SUV struck another SUV at the intersection of 10th and Linden in north Camden Wednesday night, Camden County police said.

The crash occurred at around 8:52 p.m., officials said. No other injuries are known at this time.

Authorities said they are on scene and investigating the incident. They say it is unclear what caused the crash.