Person Dies 80 Feet in the Air After Suffering Heart Attack

A person was pronounced dead after suffering a heart attack approximately 80 feet in the air Saturday morning in Wilmington, Delaware.

At 9:54 a.m. on March 11, Wilmington Fire units were called to 70 Gist Road at the Port of Wilmington for a patient that needed CPR, fire officials said.

Responding units were notified that the person was in cardiac arrest and was located on a mobile container crane approximately 80 feet in the air.

First responder crews used high angle rescue harnesses to ascend the crane and relieved bystanders who had been performing CPR on the patient, according to officials.

First responders proceeded to perform CPR for over an hour in a space that was less than three feet wide before the patient was pronounced dead, according to fire officials.

High point anchors and ropes were used to lower the deceased patient to the ground using a stokes basket.

It is unclear if the deceased patient was working on the crane at the time and there is no information on their identity or gender.

The scene was turned over to Wilmington Police for investigation.