New Castle

Person Dead in Delaware Hit-and-Run

The area is lined with several businesses, but police did not immediately provide a description of the suspect vehicle

By Rudy Chinchilla

A driver fled after striking and killing a pedestrian on a stretch of road in Delaware Wednesday night, state police said.

The hit-and-run happened around 6:16 p.m. and forced the temporary closure of eastbound Frenchtown Road between South DuPont Highway and Quigley Boulevard in New Castle, Delaware State Police spokesman Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell said.

The deceased was not immediately identified.

