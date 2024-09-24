Philadelphia

Person critical after struck by car on City Avenue, lanes closed to traffic

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A person was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car along City Avenue Monday night.

Around 7:59 p.m., Lower Merion Police said a person was hit by a car near the intersection of City Avenue and Old Lancaster Avenue.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The person in the striking car stayed on the scene, police said.

All northbound lanes along City Ave. were closed to traffic, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

