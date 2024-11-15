Philadelphia police are looking to identify several suspects who brutally attacked a person during a rowdy illegal car meetup a few weeks ago.

According to police, back on Sept. 22, 2024, around 1:30 a.m., a car meetup took place at 25th St. and Washington Ave.

Léelo en español aquí.

This car meetup resulted in hundreds of people and vehicles flooding the area, police said. The crowd even vandalized private property in the neighborhood.

Surveillance video provided by police shows a group of people who were involved in the illegal car meetup, punching and throwing traffic cones at a person who tried to confront them.

Police said during the assault, some of the suspects were seen armed with firearms. One of the suspects even discharged his firearm into the air.

Police said if you see these suspects, do not approach them and contact 911 immediately. However, if you have any information about these crimes or the suspects, you are urged to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013/3014.

This car meet up was one of several that took place between the night of Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, and the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.

Commissioner Bethel and Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore announced they've made a total of nine arrests so far in connection to the car meetups.

Also during a recent press conference, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Cram provided an update on the department's initiative to crack down on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets.

According to Cram, 949 illegal vehicles have been confiscated in Philadelphia this year, compared to 186 in 2023 and 218 in 2022.

Cram also said they've made more than 158 arrests and recovered 32 guns -- 15 of which were illegal -- as part of the crackdown this year.