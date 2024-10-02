Person arrested after woman shot in the face in Fairmount

Law enforcement officials have made an arrest after a woman was shot in the face in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at about 10:53 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, when police responded to a call of a person with a gun along the 3400 block of North 21st Street.

Responding officers to the scene found a 32-year-old woman who had been shot in the right side of her face, officials said.

Police officials said that the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Also, according to police, a gun has been recovered an an arrest has been made in this incident -- however, as of about 12:45 p.m., officials have not provided further identifying information on the person arrested in this incident.

An investigation, police said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.