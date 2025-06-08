Philadelphia

Person arrested, ghost guns seized, in crash following Upper Darby police chase

Police officials in Upper Darby said officer there arrested one person and two ghost guns have been seized after a vehicle crashed near 54th Street and Baltimore Avenues following a pursuit overnight.

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials in Upper Darby have made an arrest after a vehicle carrying four people crashed as it was being pursued by police overnight.

According to police, a vehicle crashed at the intersection of 54th Street and Baltimore Avenues overnight after it was being pursued by law enforcement officials.

Officials in Upper Darby said the vehicle was stolen out of Bristol and it was being sought by officers who were attempting to pull it over, though police did not provide an exact time the crash occurred.

Following the crash, officials said, all four of the occupants of the vehicle were taken to nearby hospitals where they were treated and released.

No one suffered serious injuries in this incident, officials said.

One person -- who officials have not yet provided further identifying information on -- has been charged in the incident.

Also, police said that two ghost guns -- firearms that are often made by 3D-printers and have no serial numbers or other identifying information -- were recovered from the vehicle and they were both fitted with "switches."

Police have not yet detailed what charges the individual involved in this incident could face. But, officials said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaUpper Darby
