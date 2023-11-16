A driver was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly driving a Dodge Charger recklessly on the sidewalk of a popular stretch of Kings Highway in Haddonfield, police said.

Just before 6 p.m., Camden County officials received reports of the vehicle driving on the sidewalk in the 100 to 200 blocks of Kings Highway.

This section of Kings Highway is popular year-round for its walkable restaurants and shops.

Police were able to find the vehicle in neighboring Audubon where the driver was arrested, officials said. It was a joint effort by the Haddonfield, Haddon Township and Audubon Police Departments.

No injuries were reported. An investigation is ongoing.