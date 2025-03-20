Philadelphia

Crews rescue 4 people after rowhome catches fire in Philadelphia: Officials

By Cherise Lynch

Four people were rescued from the second floor of a rowhome that caught fire early Thursday morning, officials said.

According to officials, just before 7:14 a.m. on Thursday, March 20, the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the 2300 block of N. 22nd St. after receiving a report of a fire with people trapped on the roof.

Léelo en español aquí.

Officials said firefighters saw smoke coming from the second and third floors when they arrived.

Crews rescued four people from the second-floor roof deck and continued to extinguish the fire until it was placed under control around 7:41 a.m., according to officials. There were no reports of any injuries.

Fire Marshal's Office will determine the cause and origin of the fire, officials said.

