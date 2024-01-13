Over a dozen people had to be rescued from motels in southern New Jersey on Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department were called to the West Atlantic City part of town because of reports of various motel rooms at the Travel Inn and the Economy Inn becoming filled with water, according to officials.

Once the officers arrived on scene, they discovered the parking lots had over a foot of water covering the ground, police said.

The officers partnered with the Egg Harbor Township Volunteer Fire Department to use decommissioned military vehicles as they worked to save 14 people at the two motels, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The rescued motel guests were given blankets and medical attention, according to officials.

A temporary shelter has been set up to help the displaced motel guests at the Garden State Fuels by the American Red Cross. Every affected person has been given alternate housing since.

Police say that the section of the Black Horse Pike was closed for about four hours Saturday as officials waited for lingering flood waters to recede.

Township officials are warning residents, and anyone traveling through the area, to use caution as tides are expected to be higher than normal throughout the rest of the weekend.