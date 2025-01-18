Two people injured after vehicle slams into Philadelphia church

Two people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a church in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood early Saturday morning.

NBC10 was on the scene on Jan. 18 as first responders investigated the wreck at Screen Temple Church on Ridge Ave.

NBC10

NBC10

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

It is unclear if those injured were in the vehicle and if anyone was in the church during the incident.