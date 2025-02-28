People forced out of Society Hill rowhomes as carbon monoxide alarms go off

Residents could be seen outside their Society Hill homes Friday morning after hearing carbon monoxide alarms going off.

Philadelphia firefighters could also be seen on the 500 block of Delancey Street, near South 5th Street, after 6 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2025.

Authorities didn't immediately say what caused people to leave the rowhomes. However, residents said they had a power surge earlier in the morning that was followed by carbon monoxide detectors going off.

It all started around 3:30 a.m. with power surges on the block, resident Andrew Khoury told NBC10's Matt DeLucia while sitting on his front stpe. Neighbors started texting each other about what was going on.

Khoury went to his basement where he said he "detected a sort of electrical burning smell."

He then fled his home as his alarm company called firefighter, who quickly responded.

The fire department could be seen airing out some of the houses as people sat and stood outside.

No reports of any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.