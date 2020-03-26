Pennsylvania

Pennsylvanians Filed 650K Jobless Claims in Last 11 Days

The single highest day, going back to March 15, was Friday, when more than 90,000 people filed claims

Pennsylvania State Capitol Building
Richard T. Nowitz/Getty Images

Pennsylvanians filed about 650,000 unemployment compensation claims over the past 11 days as the coronavirus has spread and thousands of businesses closed or laid off employees, according to new information released by the state Thursday.

The single highest day, going back to March 15, was Friday, when more than 90,000 people filed claims.

That was the day after Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled an order for “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shut down in an effort to help stop the spread of the virus.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus 5 hours ago

What the $2 Trillion Coronavirus Aid Bill Might Mean for You

coronavirus 3 hours ago

For Philly Hardware Stores, Staying Open Is a Blessing and a Curse

In the seven days through Saturday, Pennsylvanians filed about 379,000 claims, smashing the record for an entire week in the state.

In the four days since then, Pennsylvanians have filed another 271,000, putting the state on course to break last week's record.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniacoronavirusTom Wolf
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us