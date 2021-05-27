Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Will Lift COVID-19 Mask Mandate by June 28th

Pennsylvania will lift its coronavirus mask mandate by June 28th, but if 70% of the state’s adults receive their second dose of coronavirus vaccine, then the end of the mandate could come earlier.

Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam made the announcement Wednesday as she highlighted figures that show nearly 53% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Beam said the state will continue to follow CDC guidance on masking in certain locations.

“Businesses, municipalities and school districts my continue requiring to wear a mask,” she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

