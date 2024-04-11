Three suspects are wanted in connection to two carjackings early Thursday morning, according to police.

Just before 3 a.m., two men and a woman are accused of conducting a "strong-arm" carjacking in Trenton, New Jersey, police said. They got away with a white 2009 Acura TSX with New Jersey Registration L81 UBC.

They allegedly then drove this car to the Wawa located on West Trenton Avenue in Morrisville, Pennsylvania where they attacked a 64-year-old woman from Trenton, New Jersey, while she was leaving the store, police said.

The victim was forcibly removed from her car before the three suspects repeatedly hit her in the face and stole her car, according to officials. The car is a gray 2017 Honda Civic with New Jersey Registration ZBU 34C.

Police say the two men were able to get away in the stolen Honda Civic while the woman got away in the Acura TSX that was stolen earlier.

Officers arrived at the Wawa in Bucks County just before 4 a.m. where the victim refused medical help for her injuries, police said.

Falls Township Police shared photos of the suspects on social media Thursday evening.

The first suspect is described as a female wearing a black ski mask, red and black checkered pants and a black jacket.

The second suspect is described as a man wearing light-colored jeans, a light gray hooded sweatshirt, black ski mask and black shoulder bag.

Meanwhile, the third suspect is said to be wearing black pants, a black top and a black medical mask.

If you have any information on who these suspects are, please contact the assigned investigator, Detective Ronald MacPherson, at (215) 302-3347.

You can also provide information anonymously by calling (215) 949-9120.