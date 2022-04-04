A man is accused of shooting at other drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike during two separate road rage incidents within one week's time, Pennsylvania State Police said. Both shootings took place in the middle of the afternoon last month in Bucks County.

State police at Troop M in Trevose announced the arrest of 29-year-old Andre Kenny Mark Green Monday.

Green, of Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, was accused of firing at least two shots at another motorist on the westbound turnpike (Interstate 276) near the Bensalem Interchange around 2:20 p.m. on March 15 and on westbound I-276 near mile marker 347 in Bensalem, Bucks County around 2:55 p.m. on March 21.

In the March 15 shooting, police said that someone in a gray sedan shot at a person in a Ford F-150 pickup truck. Troopers said they found two bullet casings along the highway.

The shooter in the March 21 road rage incident appeared to be driving a gray Kia Forte that matched the description of the shooter's vehicle from the incident six days earlier, investigators said. Troopers said they found two bullets inside the second victim's car.

No injuries were reported in either shooting, police said.

State police eventually tracked down Green and arrested him Friday morning at his work in Fairless Hills, Bucks County.

Green was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, reckless endangerment and firearms violations. He was held on 10% of $850,000 bail. Online court records don't list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.