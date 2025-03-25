Pennsylvania Turnpike debuts new texting service for real-time traffic updates

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has launched a new text messaging service to offer drivers real-time communication during unexpected traffic backlogs.

The service will share automated, location-specific information about the incidents and give anticipated clearance times and roadway updates.

“We take immense pride in maintaining safe, clear roadways on the PA Turnpike,” Pennsylvania Turnpike COO Craig Shuey said in a news release. “Yet, we know incidents happen. While 47676 can’t lift drivers out of a backlog, it provides them timely reassurance that incidents are being handled, and an estimate on when travel will resume.”

How does the new texting service work?

Officials said that while drivers are at a complete stop and in a location where it is safe to remain stationary, they can text "info" to 47676 using hands-free devices and voice command or through a passenger in the car.

Users will be able to walk through prompts to verify their backlog location using GPS, officials said. Once confirmed, the service provides automated updates every 15 to 20 minutes, including what happened, how long it will take to clear, and other roadway updates.

The texts stop after an incident clears. To reactivate the service for a new incident, text 47676 again.

“The PA Turnpike has a variety of efforts that enhance roadway reliability,” said Manager of Incident Management and Traffic Operations Mike Pack. “This includes dedicated staff training, emergency responder coordination and real-time condition monitoring. Despite their rarity, we know drivers are frustrated by unexpected backlogs; 47676 can help alleviate some of that concern.”

Officials said drivers should call 911 for any life-threatening emergencies, criminal activity, or need for immediate police, fire, or EMS assistance.