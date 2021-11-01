Pennsylvania State Police

Pa. Trooper Shoots, Kills Man Armed With Knife on Halloween

Pennsylvania State Police badge
Getty Images

What to Know

  • Authorities say a Pennsylvania state trooper shot and killed a man who refused to drop a knife. Troopers responded to a domestic complaint in West Hanover Township on Halloween.
  • Authorities say 59-year-old Glenn Custer of Harrisburg was acting erratically and was armed with a knife. Authorities say Custer disobeyed commands to drop the knife and was moving toward a trooper and toward the residence where the domestic complaint had been made.
  • Another trooper opened fire. Custer was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A Pennsylvania state trooper shot and killed a man who refused to drop a knife during a confrontation on Halloween, authorities said.

Troopers had responded to a domestic complaint in West Hanover Township where they said Glenn Custer, 59, of Harrisburg, was acting erratically and was armed with a knife.

Custer disobeyed commands to drop the knife and was moving toward a trooper and toward the residence where the domestic complaint had been made, authorities said. That's when another trooper opened fire.

Custer was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

The shooting is under investigation.

No other information was available.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania State PoliceHARRISBURGHalloweendeadly shooting
