Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania State Trooper Shoots and Kills Man in Northampton County

Both Pennsylvania State Police and the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting. 

By David Chang

An investigation is underway after a Pennsylvania State Trooper shot and killed a man in Northampton County Sunday afternoon. 

A State Trooper from the Troop M Belfast barracks responded to 940 Berger Road in Williams Township at 2:34 p.m. after a 911 call reported a disturbance in the area. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When the Trooper arrived he was met by a 55-year-old man outside the home, leading to a confrontation, investigators said. The Trooper fired two shots, striking and killing the man. Investigators have not yet revealed additional details on what led to the shooting.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Folcroft 6 hours ago

Missing Delco Boy Found Safe, 3 Questioned in Disappearance

Philadelphia 8 hours ago

2 Shot as Gunman Opens Fire on Car With 1-Year-Old Inside

Both Pennsylvania State Police and the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaPennsylvania State Policepolice-involved shooting
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us