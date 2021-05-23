Pennsylvania State Trooper Shoots and Kills Man in Northampton County

An investigation is underway after a Pennsylvania State Trooper shot and killed a man in Northampton County Sunday afternoon.

A State Trooper from the Troop M Belfast barracks responded to 940 Berger Road in Williams Township at 2:34 p.m. after a 911 call reported a disturbance in the area.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When the Trooper arrived he was met by a 55-year-old man outside the home, leading to a confrontation, investigators said. The Trooper fired two shots, striking and killing the man. Investigators have not yet revealed additional details on what led to the shooting.

Both Pennsylvania State Police and the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.