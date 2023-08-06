Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania State Trooper hurt in hit-and-run on I-95 in Chester on Sunday

The trooper was investigating a two-car crash on the shoulder of the highway at the time of the hit-and-run, officials said.

By Emily Rose Grassi

PennDOT camera shows where a State Trooper was hit by a car on I-95
NBC10 Philadelphia

A Pennsylvania State Trooper was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Chester, Delaware County, Sunday afternoon.

The trooper was investigating a two-car crash on the shoulder of the highway at mile marker 5.5 at 3:45 p.m., officials said.

While waiting for tow trucks to arrive, the trooper was sitting in their cruiser when another car hit the driver's side of the vehicle.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and has been released, according to officials.

Officials said that another person was also taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver who struck the trooper's cruiser fled the scene and continued southbound on I-95, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

PennDOT cameras showed an ambulance on the scene.

The southbound lanes of I-95 were closed Sunday afternoon and then reopened.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact State Police at 484-840-1000

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
