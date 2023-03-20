Pennsylvania State Police

Pa. State Trooper Jumps Over Concrete Barrier to Avoid Crash

The trooper and the driver of the striking BMW were hurt in a crash along I-295 in Bristol Township, Bucks County, Monday morning

By Dan Stamm

Damaged Pennsylvania State Police SUV
Pennsylvania State Police - Troop M Trevose Station

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper had to jump over a concrete barrier to avoid being struck when a driver smashed into the back of a police SUV along I-295 in Bucks County Monday morning.

The trooper suffered minor injuries in the wreck that took place just before 5 a.m. along Eastbound Interstate 295 near milepost 0.7 in Bristol Township, Troop M Trevose Station said in a news release.

Troopers had stopped along the eastbound lanes to help a disabled driver, state police said.

"While outside the patrol vehicle, a BMW sedan rear ended the patrol vehicle, causing the patrol vehicle to strike the disabled vehicle and causing a Trooper to jump over the concrete median to avoid being struck," Troop M said in its news release.

The driver of the BMW was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, police said.

State police reminded drivers of state law, which requires drivers to move one lane over or, if they can't merge over, to slow to no more than 20 mph below the posted speed limit.

