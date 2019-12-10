shooting

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Shot on Duty

The shooting took place on a sparsely populated road just over the New York state line

WCAU_000000008173693_1200x675_332037187561.jpg
Getty Images

A Pennsylvania state trooper was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon at a home in a rural area near the border with New York state, authorities said.

Troopers were conducting a welfare check at the home in Nelson Township, in Tioga County, on Tuesday afternoon when the subject of the welfare check opened fire, officials said.

One trooper was shot and was airlifted from the scene. The trooper's condition was unknown.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Jersey City Shootout 24 mins ago

Investigators Hunt for Motive in Shooting at Jersey City Kosher Market

Philadelphia 6 hours ago

Gunman Shoots Woman in Face Outside Her Philadelphia Home

The shooting took place on a sparsely populated road just over the New York state line.

State police did not immediately release further details.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro tweeted he is "praying for the injured trooper and his family."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

shootingPennsylvania State Police
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us