Pennsylvania Senator Drinks a Victory Beer After State Certifies Biden Win

Pennsylvania formally certified its election results on Tuesday, a step closer to formally awarding Democratic candidate Joe Biden the state's 20 electoral votes, a huge piece of his path to the presidency.

Amid all the articles about the Keystone State's vote certification, a group of internet sleuths hopped onto a case.

PENNSYLVANIA UPDATE 40/40: The votes are in. The count is certified. @JoeBiden has won the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (again). And that's a wrap on the 2020 election here in the Keystone State. pic.twitter.com/UPtjeL5VXE — Bob Casey Jr. (@Bob_Casey) November 24, 2020

Democratic Senator Bob Casey, who represents Pennsylvania, tweeted a short video of himself drinking shortly after the certification news broke.

"The votes are in. The count is certified. @JoeBiden has won the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (again). And that's a wrap on the 2020 election here in the Keystone State," Casey tweeted.

Internet speculation frothed up almost immediately: what was the senator drinking at 11 a.m. on a Tuesday? A light blue label and a suspicion of locally origin were all we had to go on.

Some surmised the somewhat grainy video showed the senator cradling a Sam Adams Winter Ale, which despite its Massachusetts flair is mostly brewed in Pennsylvania. (This is likely not common knowledge due to the psychic damage it would cause to Patriots fans, whose beloved team lost Super Bowl LII 45-33.)

Others suggested it could be a Keystone, which does feature plenty of blue in its designs.

The question was nagging us, so we asked Casey's spokesperson for more details. She confirmed the beer was from Victory, which has its corporate headquarters and flagship brewery in Downingtown, though the bulk of the brewing has since moved to Parkesburg.

"Senator Casey enjoyed a Victory Brewing HopDevil IPA," Press Secretary Natalie Adams wrote in an email. "He is an ardent supporter of Pennsylvania craft breweries."

Perhaps a bit heavy for our taste that early, but luckily, election result certifications come in moderation.

To all who guessed it was Golden Monkey or insisted there was no chance it was a Victory beer, thanks for playing.