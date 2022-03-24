Pennsylvania Police Agencies Sending Body Armor to Ukraine

The Pennsylvania State Police and the state Capitol Police are donating used body armor to efforts in Ukraine to deliver humanitarian aid amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, state officials said Wednesday.

Col. Robert Evanchick, the state police commissioner, said the ballistic vests and helmets are intended for Ukrainian police officers and aid workers in Ukraine, and are to be shipped by the California Army National Guard, as long as the federal government approves.

The two agencies produced about 110 used police bulletproof vests and 15 surplus ballistic helmets that they were no longer using.

“This is surplus equipment that would be thrown away otherwise,” Gov. Tom Wolf said at a news conference at state police headquarters.

Wolf noted that states cannot send weapons to a foreign country, but said the Ukrainian consulate has asked for food and masks for protection from the coronavirus, so his administration is working on those requests.

Wolf also has asked the Legislature to approve $2 million ​in state aid to provide help for Ukrainians fleeing the invasion​ who may come to Pennsylvania. Wolf said Wednesday that he has no information about Ukrainian refugees arriving in the state.