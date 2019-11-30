Pennsylvanians to Be Allowed to Paint Trees Purple to Warn Trespassers

The law applies everywhere, except in Philadelphia and Allegheny County

Pennsylvania will allow landowners to legally notify hunters and others that they're trespassing by painting purple stripes on trees or posts. 

The bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf is designed to ease a landowners' task of posting "no trespassing" signs that deteriorate over time. The law takes effect in 60 days. 

The purple stripes must be vertical lines at least 8 inches long and 1 inch wide. They must be 3 to 5 feet off the ground, readily visible to a person approaching the property and no more than 100 feet apart. 

The law applies everywhere, except in Philadelphia and Allegheny County.

Numerous other states have adopted a purple-paint law, and paint manufacturers have formulated cans of spray paint and brush paint specifically marketed as "no hunting" paint.

