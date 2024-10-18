Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania lawmakers aim to crack down on illegal street racing

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Lawmakers in Pennsylvania hope a new law will crack down on illegal street racing.

On Wednesday, Governor Josh Shapiro signed a law -- House Bill 2266 -- that will increase the penalties for people who take part in illegal car meetups.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

This new law will update the penalties that exist for street racing by increasing the fine from $250 up to $2,000 per violation and taking the driver’s vehicle away on any second or supplementary violations.

Philadelphia Oct 1

At City Council, police say investigation into raucous car meetups far from over

Philadelphia Sep 22

Police vehicles damaged responding to car meetups

Philadelphia Jun 5, 2023

Deadly police shooting capped night of chaotic car meetups in Philly, officials say

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Additionally, the law prohibits drifting and creates new penalties for individuals who organize illegal street races.

All of this comes after a series of incidents last month, including the one that resulted in at least 25 cars being marked "wanted" by Philadelphia police and another where at least five police vehicles were damaged.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaPhiladelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us