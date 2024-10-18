Pennsylvania lawmakers aim to crack down on illegal street racing

Lawmakers in Pennsylvania hope a new law will crack down on illegal street racing.

On Wednesday, Governor Josh Shapiro signed a law -- House Bill 2266 -- that will increase the penalties for people who take part in illegal car meetups.

This new law will update the penalties that exist for street racing by increasing the fine from $250 up to $2,000 per violation and taking the driver’s vehicle away on any second or supplementary violations.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Additionally, the law prohibits drifting and creates new penalties for individuals who organize illegal street races.

All of this comes after a series of incidents last month, including the one that resulted in at least 25 cars being marked "wanted" by Philadelphia police and another where at least five police vehicles were damaged.