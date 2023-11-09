Pennsylvania

5 cities in Pa. named best places to retire in US, according to a new report

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania sits at the top of the "2024 Best Places to Retire in the US" list by U.S. News and World Report

By Emily Rose Grassi

Are you looking for where you want to retire? U.S. News and World Report just dropped their list of the "2024 Best Places to Retire in the US."

Would you guess that the top five cities on the list are all in Pennsylvania? We were pleasantly surprised too.

At the top of the list is Harrisburg which is credited as having easy access to the outdoors with the Susquehanna River and Appalachian Trail. For those looking for more of a city vibe, Harrisburg offers many festivals and events throughout the year as well as some great places to eat. It's also easy to get away to New York City, Philadelphia, Hershey Park, Washington D.C., and Baltimore.

The top ten cities on the list are:

U.S. News says they look at "the happiness of local residents, housing affordability, tax rates and health care quality" to decide the ranking of the cities on the list.

Other cities in our area that made the list:

