Pennsylvania man sentenced to prison after sexually assaulting minor on flight

A Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor while she was sleeping on a flight back in 2022 has been sentenced, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced.

Edward Decker, 46, of West Chester, was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, one year of supervised release, and $4,000 in restitution for abusive sexual contact on an aircraft.

According to officials, on July 29, 2022, while on board an American Airlines flight from San Diego, California, to Philadelphia, Decker intentionally touched the thigh and breast of a minor while she was sleeping.

Officials said the victim woke up from her sleep on this overnight flight to find Decker, who was seated in her row, with his hands and face under her clothes and on her body.

Decker had pleaded guilty in May of this year.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

“Edward Decker’s actions on that plane are profoundly disturbing,” said U.S. Attorney Romero. “There’s no excuse for touching anyone in a sexual manner without their consent — let alone a sleeping underage stranger. The victim in this case has shown remarkable courage throughout this entire process. My office and the FBI will continue to seek justice for victims of crimes within our jurisdiction, whether committed on the street or on a flight thousands of feet above.”

Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Philadelphia, added, "Every person has an expectation of and, indeed, the right to fly on a U.S. aircraft without being abusively sexually contacted. Our office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to ensure both that victims of such crimes are supported and that those who commit such crimes are held accountable. We also thank our partners at the Philadelphia International Airport for their assistance in this case."