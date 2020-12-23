cold case

Pennsylvania Man Pleads Not Guilty to 1969 Death of California Woman

John Sipos has pleaded not guilty to strangling a young Southern California mother more than 50 years ago

By The Associated Press

DNA Research
Getty Images

A 75-year-old Pennsylvania man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to strangling a young Southern California mother in 1969.

John Sipos entered the plea in San Diego County Superior Court and was ordered held on $3 million bail.

Prosecutors and police said DNA evidence and forensic genealogy led to his arrest in the half-century-old killing of Mary Scott.

Scott, 23, was living alone in an apartment in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego on Nov. 20, 1969 when someone kicked in her door, broke her jaw during a fight, raped and killed her, prosecutors said.

cold case Oct 27

Pennsylvania Man Held for 1969 San Diego Rape, Murder

Philadelphia 18 hours ago

Video Shows 2 People Wanted in Killing of Boy, 12, Shot Through Door

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Scott, who was separated, left two young girls, who were living with her husband’s family at the time of her death.

Sipos was arrested this fall at his home in Schnecksville, near Allentown.

Sipos reportedly had recently gotten out of the Navy and was living in San Diego when Scott was killed.

Sipos wasn't charged with rape because the statue of limitations expired but if convicted of Scott's killing he could face a possible life sentence, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

After the hearing, Sipos’ attorney, Brooke LaFrance, said she argued for lower bail, noting that he had no criminal record, the Union-Tribune said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

cold casePennsylvaniaSouthern California
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us