Man sentenced after admitting to packing explosives in checked bag at Lehigh Valley airport

A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to over two years in prison after admitting to trying to bring an explosive device onto a plane at the Lehigh Valley International Airport last year, officials said.

On Feb. 27, 2023, 41-year-old Marc Muffley, of Landsford, Pa., checked a bag on a flight to Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida that contained an explosive device, a can of butane, lithium batteries, and a lighter, among other items, according to officials.

Investigators say that Muffley said that when he heard his name called over the airport's announcement system, he ran out of the building and called his girlfriend asking her to pick him up.

Muffley then changed his phone number so he couldn't be tracked, prosecutors said.

He was then arrested on a criminal complaint and arrest warrant on Feb. 28, 2023, before pleading guilty on Jan. 17, 2024, according to officials.

"Due to the swift action by airport authorities and law enforcement, a potentially deadly incident was averted," said Wayne A. Jacobs, special agent in charge of FBI Philadelphia in a statement. "The FBI and our partners remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all who work in and travel through our airports."