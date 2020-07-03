Pa. Man Killed in Body Surfing Accident at Jersey Shore Beach

A Pennsylvania man has died after hitting his head while body surfing at a Jersey Shore beach.
The accident occurred around 6:20 p.m. Thursday in at the 21st Street beach in Avalon, New Jersey.
Witnesses told police the 73-year-old York man was body surfing when a large wave caused his head to hit the ground beneath the water surface. He was pulled from the water and was taken to a Cape May County hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The man's name has not been released.
Authorities say the accident remains under investigation. The Avalon Beach Patrol was off duty at the time, police said.
