Pennsylvania Man Hit New Jersey Officials With Fake Liens

A Pennsylvania man has admitted filing fraudulent liens against police and court officials in New Jersey in retaliation for a motor vehicle ticket.

Solomon Lightner, 41, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty Tuesday to tampering with a witness, authorities said. Officials said the charge was based on Lightner filing a fraudulent lien against the police officer who issued the motor vehicle summons and who therefore was expected to testify against him in court.

Several Denville Township officials became aware in February 2019 that Lightner had filed legal notice of a security interest in their personal property.

In a court hearing in July 2020, Lightner agreed to terminate all of the filings against 32 officials in New Jersey.

Under terms of a plea agreement, the state will recommend that Lightner be sentenced to probation.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 22.

