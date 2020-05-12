Pennsylvania Man Accused of Threatening Violence Against Gov. Wolf

A Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly threatening violence against Governor Tom Wolf.

Rocco Anthony Naples, 28, of Pleasant Unity, Westmoreland County, is charged with threats and other improper influence in official and political matters, terroristic threats and harassment.

Naples called the customer service line of Wolf Home Products, the governor’s former business in York, Pennsylvania, and made a threat to a service provider, according to court documents obtained by NBC affiliate WGAL.

Naples allegedly said he and his friends had a “bullet waiting” for Gov. Wolf if he didn’t reopen businesses, according to the York Dispatch.

Police said they identified Naples through the phone call and arrested him at his home on Tuesday.

“Our nation is founded on our citizens’ rights to free speech and assembly,” York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said in a Facebook video. “And as District Attorney, I will firmly uphold these principles. However, threatening violence, attempting violence or committing violence is not only against these constitutional principles and the laws of the commonwealth, but reprehensible, criminal and will be fully prosecuted by this office.”

My comments regarding threats made against Governor Tom Wolf today. Posted by York County District Attorney's Office - District Attorney Dave Sunday on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Last month, a Feasterville-Trevose man who investigators said was angry over an unemployment claim, allegedly threatened Gov. Wolf and his family.