Independent review underway at Pa. Gov.'s mansion after weekend arson

Staffing and perimeter security will likely be major components in an independent review of the arson incident at the Pennsylvania governor’s residence.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police announced it will “engage a third-party expert to conduct an independent security review” into the arson and attempted homicide at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s residence in Harrisburg overnight Sunday.

“This independent review will consist of a risk and vulnerability assessment of the Governor’s Residence and grounds following a security breach and criminal arson that occurred on Sunday, April 13, 2025,” a release from PSP read.

Russell Kolins, a security practitioner of 57 years, said the review will be multi-layered.

“They’re going to look at the security plan that was in place at the time. They’re going to take a look at how this preparator got onto the property, was able to access the fence. They’ll take a look at all of that,” Kolins said. The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Cody Balmer, of Harrisburg.

In newly released search warrants Wednesday, Balmer allegedly told a 911 operator after the fire was set that Governor Shapiro needs to know that he “will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people” and that “he needs to stop having my friends killed…”, adding “…our people have been put through too much by that monster."

Kolins said an independent review is not abnormal when it comes to security breaches such as the one on Sunday.

“It’s something that’s normally done, so you get an honest understanding of what happened and what we can do better next time,” he said. “State police are going to say okay, take a look at this. We have an unbiased, independent investigation going on. We want to know what it is.”

Gov. Shapiro addressed the incident on Wednesday, saying he felt the third party review is warranted. He did not comment directly on what Balmer alleged told the 911 operator.

“That’s a question for prosecutors to determine what he meant by that and to prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law,” Shapiro said.

As for the review, Kolins said some measures that were in place Sunday appear to have helped.

“The glass that was broken was the access point for the Molotov cocktails that were thrown into the house. There were measures that alarmed the governor, protected the governor, because there were doors that were closed and closure of the doors protected against the spread of the fire,” he said.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, additional details about the review will be released in the coming days. Meanwhile, the chief public defender issued a statement Wednesday saying they are working to determine Balmer’s competency to stand trial.