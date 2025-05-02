An independent review of the security breach and arson fire at the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence while Josh Shapiro and his family were inside has been completed, state police announced.

In a statement released on Friday, May 2, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed they received the completed independent review from security consultant and former Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Jeffrey B. Miller on the arson fire that occurred on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Miller was tasked with reviewing protocols, identifying gaps and making recommendations following the incident in order to help improve security at the Governor’s Residence. State police said they’ve already implemented some of Miller’s recommended changes.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“The Pennsylvania State Police worked to provide Mr. Miller and his team with the information they needed to assess security protocols before, during, and after the incident, and we are grateful to Mr. Miller and his team for completing their independent examination in a timely and professional manner,” Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Christopher Paris wrote. “We have already implemented several of Mr. Miller’s recommendations and we plan to continue making improvements to our security systems following a thorough review of the final report. The State Police value the trust of the people we serve, and I believe that this review by an independent examiner with first-hand knowledge of our Commonwealth government will help us continue to earn that trust. The State Police are doing everything possible to prevent anything like this attack from ever happening again.”

In his own statement, Miller wrote that he identified the systems that failed and allowed the attack to occur. He declined to release the report to the public however, citing what he called the sensitive nature of the specific findings. He also said that he’s confident his report will prevent any future attacks at the Governor’s Residence if state police follow his recommendations. It’s unclear how much it will cost for those recommendations to be implemented.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Cody Balmer, 38, was arrested and charged in the arson fire. During the early morning hours of April 13, Balmer scaled a fence and broke into the Governor’s Residence on North Front Street in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, investigators said. He then threw two Molotov cocktails, igniting the residence in flames, according to the criminal complaint.

Gov. Shapiro, First Lady Lori Shapiro, their children, guests, and staff members were all inside the home sleeping after celebrating the Jewish holiday of Passover the night before, investigators said. Everyone escaped unharmed after being awakened by responding police officers who were able to get them out safely.

Shapiro splits his time between the mansion that has housed governors since it was built in the 1960s and a home in Abington, Pennsylvania, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) east.

NBC10 later obtained the 911 call Balmer allegedly made an hour after the fire in which he admitted to the arson attack. During the call, Balmer told the operator that he does not have an emergency and wanted to apologize, officials said. He went on to identify himself and said that Gov. Shapiro needed to know that he “will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people," according to investigators.

Balmer then said Shapiro needed to stop having his friends killed and “our people have been put through too much by that monster," according to officials.

“He needs to leave my family alone. He needs to get his eyes off of my daughters,” Balmer allegedly said.

In an interview with NBC10, Balmer’s ex-girlfriend and mother of two of his children, said that he asked her to call police to tell them what he had done. She claimed that after she called, Balmer grew impatient and said he would just go to state police himself. Balmer then turned himself in.

While being interviewed by investigators, Balmer allegedly said he harbored hatred toward Shapiro and would’ve beaten him with a hammer if he came across him inside the residence. Balmer is charged with multiple offenses, including attempted murder, aggravated arson, burglary, terrorism, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.