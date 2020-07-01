Pennsylvania Extends Unemployment Benefits for 13 More Weeks

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry announced it will extend the state's unemployment benefits by 13 weeks for those who have exhausted their regular unemployment compensation and the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Funding for those who meet the eligibility requirements will be provided through the state’s Unemployment Compensation Extended Benefits program.

As part of the extended benefits program, additional unemployment compensation benefits become available to those in need when the state's unemployment rate reaches a certain level. The last time this state program was enacted was during the Great Recession in 2009.

Read about the unemployment eligibility requirements at PBJ.com.

