Delco man accused of raping 2 people, more victims possible, police say

A Delaware County man is accused of raping at least two people and police say more victims may be out there.

In February 2025, Nafeas Alexander, 30, of Darby, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with rape by force, sexual assault, false imprisonment, possession of a weapon and other related offenses following an investigation and report from the alleged victim.

Alexander was released after posting 10% of his $100,000 bail, officials said. Then, on March 18, 2025, Alexander was arrested again after another person came forward and accused him of raping them in July 2024. Alexander was charged with rape, sexual assault and other related offenses in connection to that case.

His bail was set at 10% of $500,000

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Alexander is currently in custody and awaiting arraignment. Police believe there may be more additional victims out there and are encouraging others to come forward. If you believe you were victimized by Alexander, call Darby Police at 610-586-1100.

NBC10 reached out to Alexander's legal representation for a comment. We'll include it as soon as we hear back.