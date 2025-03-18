Pennsylvania

Delco man accused of raping 2 people, more victims possible, police say

Nafeas Alexander, 30, of Darby, Pennsylvania, is accused of raping two people and police said more victims may be out there

By David Chang

A Delaware County man is accused of raping at least two people and police say more victims may be out there.

In February 2025, Nafeas Alexander, 30, of Darby, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with rape by force, sexual assault, false imprisonment, possession of a weapon and other related offenses following an investigation and report from the alleged victim.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí

Nafeas Alexander
Policía de Upper Darby Borough
Policía de Upper Darby Borough
Nafeas Alexander
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Alexander was released after posting 10% of his $100,000 bail, officials said. Then, on March 18, 2025, Alexander was arrested again after another person came forward and accused him of raping them in July 2024. Alexander was charged with rape, sexual assault and other related offenses in connection to that case.

His bail was set at 10% of $500,000

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 44 mins ago

Ready, set…Opening date set for Philly's first-ever F1 arcade

Delaware 3 hours ago

Something shook folks in NJ, Delaware Monday night. We might know what it was

Alexander is currently in custody and awaiting arraignment. Police believe there may be more additional victims out there and are encouraging others to come forward. If you believe you were victimized by Alexander, call Darby Police at 610-586-1100.

NBC10 reached out to Alexander's legal representation for a comment. We'll include it as soon as we hear back.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us