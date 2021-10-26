Pennsylvania

Pa. Catholic Priest Pleads No Contest to Abusing 11-Year-Old Altar Boy

By The Associated Press

A close up of a priests collar
Getty Images

A western Pennsylvania Roman Catholic priest pleaded no contest Monday to indecent assault that began when the victim was an 11-year-old altar boy.

Prosecutors said the Rev. Andrew Mark Kawecki, 66, of Greensburg will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years after entering the no contest plea before a Fayette County judge.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A message seeking comment was left for the defense attorney listed in the online docket as representing Kawecki.

Prosecutors said the sexual abuse began in 2004, occurring in a back room of the Saints Cyril and Methodius Church in Fairchance, Pennsylvania, among the 15 parishes within the Diocese of Greensburg where Kawecki has served since 1980.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

South Philadelphia 1 hour ago

Look at the Redevelopment Plan at Former South Philly Refinery Site

New Jersey 12 hours ago

NJ Home's Confederate Halloween Display Draws Outrage

He was removed from ministry and parishioners were notified after investigators received a tip about Kawecki in May 2019.

The attorney general's office said after Kawecki was charged another victim made allegations of similar abuse but those claims were too old to be prosecuted under the criminal statute of limitations.

Kawecki is expected to be sentenced in January.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaCatholic Churchpriestaltar boy
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us