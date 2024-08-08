Pennsylvania Burger King worker accused of grooming, sexually assaulting underage coworkers

A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after he allegedly groomed and sexually assaulted two teenage girls whom he worked with.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and the Chester County Detectives announce Anthony Burns, 37, of Spring City has been arrested for having sexual contact with minors under the age of sixteen.

Burns has been charged with Statutory Sexual Assault, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Unlawful Contact with Minors, and other related charges, according to officials.

Officials said that Burns used his status as an employee of the Burger King in East Pikeland Township to find and groom his young victims who were both co-workers at the restaurant.

The criminal complaint filed by the Chester County Detectives shared that one of the victims was assaulted between December of 2023 and February 2024. On two occasions, officials said Burns snuck over to the teen's residence, climbed through her bedroom window, and engaged in sexual intercourse with her.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Officials said the other teen was victimized in a different manner. Burns has sent the victim sexually explicit texts for over a month, including a sexual photo of himself, and also groped her on the outside of her clothing while she was exiting a booth at the Burger King where they worked.

“This Defendant had sex with one child and groomed another. Our teenagers should be able to participate in work related activities without the fear of being subjected to this kind of despicable behavior," Chester County District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe said in a news release.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.

Officials also note that if you have concerns about a child's safety, call 911 or the Childline at 1-800-932-0313. Childline reports can be anonymous.