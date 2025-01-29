Pennsylvania

Pa. man dies 23 years after being struck by school bus

Nassim Younes, 86, died from a brain injury he suffered when he was hit by a school bus 23 years ago on Jan. 4, 2002

By David Chang

A Pennsylvania man died more than two decades after he was struck by a school bus, officials said.

On Friday, Jan. 4, 2002, Nassim Younes was hit by a school bus on West Tilghman Street in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

More than 20 years later, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, Younes died from his injury at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County Coroner confirmed. Younes, an Allentown native, was 86-years-old.

His death was ruled an accident.

