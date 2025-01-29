Pa. man dies 23 years after being struck by school bus

A Pennsylvania man died more than two decades after he was struck by a school bus, officials said.

On Friday, Jan. 4, 2002, Nassim Younes was hit by a school bus on West Tilghman Street in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

More than 20 years later, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, Younes died from his injury at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County Coroner confirmed. Younes, an Allentown native, was 86-years-old.

His death was ruled an accident.