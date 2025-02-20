Have you seen this sign? Salem Co. searching for a piece of history believed to be stolen

A community in Salem County is searching for a historic sign that has gone missing.

Police in Pennsville believe it was stolen...right out of the ground.

The sign has been around longer than anyone living in Pennsville can remember and the community wants it back.

"I think it's just a shame, you know?" Jason Guererri, of the Home Building Group, told NBC10.

The sign was a historic guidepost that dated back to the 1930s and located in a park.

"We believe it was cut out," police said. "Sawed off at the bottom and then pulled out."

Officials have no idea why the sign would have been taken and said that they don't think it's worth a lot of money. But, it is highly valued by the community.

"It was beautiful, antique. It was just something," Pennsville resident Diane Sorantino said. "If you rode by it, you would notice it."

The Historical Society said that in 1925, this community was booming with the Riverfront being a haven for out of town visitors.

There is a similar sign in Pennsgrove, New Jersey, that is made with the same cast iron design but not many others like it still stand nearby.

These days, if someone wants to search how far New York City or Camden County is from this spot, they'll most likely just pull out their phone. But, people who live in this community said that isn't the point. This sign is a unique piece of history and they want it back.

Guererri grew up and now owns a business in Pennsville. He said he is offering a $500 reward for the sign to be returned.

"People care about. So, you know, it means a lot to us," Guererri explained.