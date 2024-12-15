Philadelphia

Pennsauken man wins Jalen Hurts look-a-like contest in Rittenhouse Square

On Sunday, as the Eagles prepare to take on the Steelers at the Linc, several reasonable facsimiles of Jalen Hurts, gathered at Rittenhouse Square to see who looked most like the Birds' QB1

By Hayden Mitman and Siobhan McGirl

Quaeleb Monfiston, 29, of Pennsauken, NJ, won a Jalen Hurts look-a-like contest held at Rittenhouse Square on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.
NBC10

Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurst might be busy working on the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

But, before the game, Hurts doppelgangers flocked to Rittenhouse Square for a look-a-like competition. The winner would get a chance to sit in the stands and watch their famous look-a-like hit the field on Sunday as the prize was a pair of tickets to Sunday afternoon's game.

And, after the crowd made it's choice, 29-year-old Quaeleb Monfiston, of Pennsauken, NJ, was crowned the best Hurts impersonator of the day.

"It’s a good title I mean like I said he’s not a bad person to look like," Monfiston told NBC10's Siobhan McGirl. "So I’ll take it. Although, I am older than him. I am older than him so he looks like me if anything.”

Monfiston said that Sunday was his cousin's birthday, so, he was planning to take his cousin as his plus one to Sunday's game.

The lucky Hurts look-a-like also won a free year of coffee at Dunkin for his victory.

