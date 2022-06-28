PennDOT to Begin Year-Long Reconstruction of 5th Street Bridge in Hunting Park

Traveling in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia may get a little more difficult, at least for a year as new construction begins on the 5th Street bridge.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the 5th Street bridge between Hunting Park Avenue and Bristol Street will undergo reconstruction as part of a $7.8 million project.

The bridge, which runs above the abandoned Conrail line, will close Tuesday July 5 and is expected to be reopened July 2023.

PennDOT to Begin 5th Street Bridge Removal, Roadway Reconstruction in Philadelphia. 🏗️

5th Street to close between Bristol Street and Hunting Park Avenue beginning July 5🚧https://t.co/fxZkipFqml pic.twitter.com/xnA0Z8WQXh — 511PA Philadelphia (@511PAPhilly) June 28, 2022

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The transportation agency provided the following detour suggestions:

Northbound 5th Street Passenger and Truck Detour: Left on Hunting Park Avenue, Right on 6th Street and Right on Cayuga Street;

Southbound 5th Street Passenger Vehicle Detour When Bristol Street Is Closed: Right on Cayuga Street, Left on 6th Street and Left on Hunting Park Avenue;

Southbound 5th Street Passenger Vehicle Detour When Bristol Street Is Open: Left on Bristol Street, Right on Rising Sun Avenue and Right on Hunting Park Avenue;

Southbound 5th Street Truck Detour: Turn left on Wyoming Avenue, Right on Rising Sun Avenue and Right on Hunting Park Avenue; and

Pedestrian Detour: Bristol Street, 3rd Street and Hunting Park Avenue.

Part of the overall project was already completed: a reconstruction of the Erie Avenue bridge between 3rd Street and Lawrence Street, PennDOT said.