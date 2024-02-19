Crews from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation -- aka PennDOT -- will be out and about throughout the Philadelphia region, to provide maintenance to more than 50 state roadways across the region.

Starting next week, PennDOT officials said contractor crews will be repairing deteriorated pavement the following roadways.

Bucks County

Bristol Road, Warrington, Warminster townships.

Radcliffe Street, Bristol Township.

Edgley Road/Woodbourne Road, Bristol Township.

Pine Grove Road/Yardley Morrisville Road, Falls Township.

Bridgetown Pike, Northampton Township.

Fallsington Tullytown Road, Tullytown Borough.

Kellers Church Road, Plumstead and Bedminster townships.

Elephant Road, Bedminster Township.

Geigel Hill Road, Tinicum Township.

Chester County

U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass), Sadsbury, Valley, Caln, East Caln townships.

U.S. 202, Tredyffrin, West Thornbury, Thornbury, East Whiteland, West Whiteland, and Birmingham townships.

U.S. 322 (Downingtown Pike), East Brandywine, West Brandywine, Caln townships.

Route 10 (Octorara Trail/Compass Road), West Sadsbury, Caln townships.

Route 23 (Ridge Road), Elverson Borough and South Coventry Township.

Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike/Pennsylvania Avenue), Londonderry Township and Avondale Borough.

Route 926 (Street Road), Pennsbury Township.

Boot Road, East Goshen, West Goshen, West Whiteland townships.

Paoli Pike, Willistown, West Goshen, and Tredyffrin townships.

Buckwalter Road, East Vincent Township.

Sheeder Road, East Vincent Township.

Delaware County

U.S. 1 (Media Bypass), Marple, Upper Providence, Middletown townships.

U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike), Chadds Ford, Concord townships.

U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway), Concord, Bethel, Upper Chichester townships.

Route 3 (West Chester Pike), Upper Darby Township.

Route 252 (Providence Road), Media Borough.

Route 291 (Industrial Highway), Ridley, Tinicum townships.

Route 352 (Middletown Road), Middletown, Brookhaven townships, Parkside Borough.

Chelsea Road, Bethel, Upper Chichester townships.

Baltimore Pike, Media Borough.

Bishop Avenue, Springfield Township.

Bryn Mawr Avenue, Radnor Township.

Haverford Avenue, Haverford Township.

Karakung Drive, Haverford Township.

Concord Road, Concord, Aston townships.

Duttonmill Road, Aston, Middletown townships, Brookhaven Borough

Orange Street, Media Borough.

Garnettmine Road, Bethel Township.

Montgomery County

I-476, Plymouth and Lower Merion townships and West Conshohocken Borough.

U.S. 422, Lower Pottsgrove, Limerick, Upper Providence, Lower Providence townships.

Route 100, Pottstown Borough, Upper Pottsgrove, Douglas townships.

Philadelphia County

I-95 and associated ramps.

U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard).

Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) and associated ramps.

Grant Avenue.

Rising Sun Avenue/Verree Road.

Academy Road.

Rhawn Street.

Holme Avenue.

Robbins Avenue.

Aramingo Avenue/Harbison Avenue.

During repairs, officials said the crews will restrict travel lanes on these state highways to patch areas of deteriorating pavement.

Motorists are advised to be alert of this moving operation and to expect intermittent lane closures and possible slowdowns when driving near work crews, and, PennDOT officials said in a statement that all repair activities are dependent on the weather.

PennDOT officials also reminded motorists to slow down in the work zone and refrain from distracted driving.

In a statement, PennDOT officials also noted that potholes and other roadway concerns on state roads can be reported by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD or visiting www.penndot.pa.gov and clicking on “Submit Concern”.

Since January 1, 2024, PennDOT claims it has used more than 799 tons of asphalt to repair potholes across the five-county Philadelphia region.