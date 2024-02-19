Crews from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation -- aka PennDOT -- will be out and about throughout the Philadelphia region starting Monday morning, in order to provide maintenance to more than 40 state roadways across the region.

Starting Monday morning, PennDOT officials said contractor crews will be repairing deteriorated pavement the following roadways.

Bucks County

Route 611 (Easton Road), Plumstead, Bedminster townships.

Bristol Road, Warrington, Warminster townships.

Butler Avenue, New Britain Township, Chalfont, Doylestown boroughs.

Easton Road, Plumstead Township.

Kellers Church Road, Plumstead, Bedminster townships.

Mearns Road, Warwick, Warminster townships.

Street Road, Warrington Township.

Chester County

U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) New Garden, Kennett townships.

U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass), Sadsbury, Valley, Caln, East Caln townships.

U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue), East Whiteland, Easttown townships.

U.S. 322 (Downingtown Pike), East Brandywine, West Brandywine, Caln townships.

Route 10 (Octorara Trail/Compass Road), West Sadsbury, Caln townships.

Route 23 (Ridge Road), East Vincent, East Coventry townships.

Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike), Londonderry Township.

Route 724 (Schuylkill Road), East Vincent, East Coventry townships.

Boot Road, East Goshen, West Goshen, West Whiteland townships.

Corby Road, Penn Township.

Old Eagle School Road, Tredyffrin Township.

Springton Road, West Brandywine, Wallace townships.

Delaware County

U.S. 1 (Media Bypass), Marple, Upper Providence, Middletown townships.

U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike), Chadds Ford, Concord townships.

U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway), Concord, Bethel, Upper Chichester townships.

Route 3 (West Chester Pike), Upper Darby Township.

Route 252 (Providence Road), Media Borough.

Route 291 (Industrial Highway), Ridley, Tinicum townships.

Route 352 (Middletown Road), Middletown, Brookhaven townships, Parkside Borough.

Chelsea Road, Bethel, Upper Chichester townships.

Baltimore Pike, Media Borough.

Bishop Avenue, Springfield Township.

Bryn Mawr Avenue, Radnor Township.

Haverford Avenue, Haverford Township.

Karakung Drive, Haverford Township.

Concord Road, Concord, Aston townships.

Duttonmill Road, Aston, Middletown townships, Brookhaven Borough

Orange Street, Media Borough.

Garnettmine Road, Bethel Township.

Montgomery County

U.S. 202 and associated ramps, Upper Merion Township, Bridgeport Borough.

U.S. 422 and associated ramps, Upper Merion, Lower Pottsgrove, Limerick, Upper Providence, Lower Providence townships.

Route 100, Pottstown Borough, Upper Pottsgrove, Douglas townships.

Philadelphia County

I-95 and associated ramps.

I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) and associated ramps.

I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) and associated ramps.

Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) and associated ramps.

During repairs, officials said the crews will restrict travel lanes on these state highways to patch areas of deteriorating pavement.

Motorists are advised to be alert of this moving operation and to expect intermittent lane closures and possible slowdowns when driving near work crews, and, PennDOT officials said in a statement that all repair activities are dependent on the weather.

PennDOT officials also reminded motorists to slow down in the work zone and refrain from distracted driving.

In a statement, PennDOT officials also noted that potholes and other roadway concerns on state roads can be reported by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD or visiting www.penndot.pa.gov and clicking on “Submit Concern”.

Since January 1, 2024, PennDOT claims it has used more than 799 tons of asphalt to repair potholes across the five-county Philadelphia region.