PennDOT Begins Construction on Park at Penn's Landing

PennDOT announced that, on Monday, the agency gave approval to begin construction on the project to replace and expand the existing covered section of I-95 along the riverfront at Penn's Landing.

The agency said it issued notice on the $328.9 million contract to Buckley & Company Inc., of Philadelphia, its general contractor on the project.

This notice, PennDOT said, will allow the contractor to "establish a protected work zone and perform preliminary construction activities" at the project area located along the interstate between Market and South streets.

Larger-scale construction work, including the demolition of bridge structures, will begin this spring, PennDOT said in a release detailing the project.

However, PennDOT said that before larger-scale work could begin, there will be a public pre-construction meeting to provide residents and business owners with details and scheduling of the coming construction.

Just when this will be held has not yet been announced.

The project, PennDOT said in a statement, has two main components: a new Park at Penn's Landing, and a new signature bridge at South Street, both of which will also extend over Columbus Boulevard to connect cyclists and pedestrians to the newly completed Delaware River Trail.

The new park will be an 11.5-acre civic space spanning I-95 and Columbus Boulevard between Chestnut and Walnut Streets, extending from Front Street to the Delaware River, said PennDOT.

Also, the agency explained that a concurrent project will include the park topside amenities including gardens, play areas, flexible open space, a contemplative setting for the Irish and Scottish Memorials, and a mass-timber pavilion.

During construction, I-95 motorists will experience minor lane shifts on the mainline and adjacent ramps, PennDOT said and, other restrictions also will take place on I-95 and adjacent surface streets — including Columbus Boulevard and Front Street, during various phases of construction.

PennDOT said it will provide project updates on www.95revive.comOpens In A New Window and ParkatPennsLanding.com.

The project is financed with federal, local, and private funds, noted PennDOT.